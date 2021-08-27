The farewell is an opportunity to wish the scholars well before they travel to the UK for their studies

British Embassy Mogadishu bids farewell to Chevening 2021 cohort

On 26 August 2021, British Embassy Mogadishu hosted a pre-departure event to congratulate eight talented Somalis who were awarded Chevening scholarships and are heading off to study for their Master’s in the UK.

The farewell is an opportunity to wish the scholars well before they travel to the UK for their studies. This year a total of 13 scholars will be going to the UK, eight from Somalia and five from Somaliland.

The 2021 cohort will study a variety of subjects, such as information security, public health, conflict resolution, environmental policy, aviation and development finance, equipping them with the skills to make a difference in Somalia once they return.

Speaking at the event, British Ambassador to Somalia, Kate Foster, said:

I’m delighted to have virtually met brilliant and passionate young Somalis heading off to the UK as Chevening scholars, and wish them well for the year ahead. I look forward to welcoming them back and hearing about all their adventures and successes, and how they will contribute to the development of Somalia.

One of the 2021 scholars, Information Security specialist Zainab Raadsato, who is heading to Royal Holloway, University of London, said:

I’m very excited to get the award and being part of the Chevening network. The award will give me and other scholars an opportunity to advance our careers when we come back and I’m looking back to helping rebuild my country.

At the virtual event, the scholars also got a chance to hear from some of the current scholars and Chevening alumni about their experiences, and exchanged top tips for how to make the most of their time in the UK.

Chevening Scholarships offer full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible Master’s degree at any UK university, and are awarded to individuals who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change. The scholarship application window is still open until 2 November 2021 and applications can be submitted at www.chevening.org/scholarship

The UK is committed to supporting Somalia’s education system by empowering Somalia’s future leaders. Since 2016, over 60 Somalis have benefitted from this programme. Many of our scholars are now working at senior levels in government, private sector and international organisations.

The UK has also supported over 100,000 girls in Somalia access quality education through the Girls’ Education Challenge Programme.

Through the UK Aid’s Adolescent Girls Education in Somalia (AGES) programme, over 42,000 marginalised adolescent girls to access primary school, accelerated basic education, and a non‐formal course tailored to their needs helping them engage in income-generating activities and civic education.

Published 27 August 2021