This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspection outcomes, and joiners and leavers as at 31 August 2017.

Documents

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: main findings

HTML

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: main findings

MS Word Document, 388KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: main findings

PDF, 512KB, 19 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: data, charts and tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 8.11MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare provider level data as at 31 August 2017

ODS, 11.6MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: childcare inspection level data provisional 01 April to 31 August 2017 and revised 01 January to 31 March 2017

ODS, 1.68MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: methodology and quality report

PDF, 468KB, 17 pages

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: pre-release access list

PDF, 148KB, 1 page

Details

These childcare providers and inspections statistics are made up of:

  • main findings in HTML, Word and PDF formats
  • summary tables and charts in Excel format
  • individual provider-level and inspection-level data in ODS format
  • methodology and quality report in PDF format
  • pre-release access list in PDF format

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 21 November 2017
Last updated 26 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have made revisions to the ODS data files to redact details for a small number of providers in response to changes to consent arrangements.

  2. The Word, PDF and HTML versions of the ‘Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017: main findings' document have been republished for this release. A correction has been made to a sentence in the last paragraph of the ‘Providers and places' section. It now reads ‘As at 31 August 2012, the average number of places offered by childminders on the Early Years Register was 5.1, whereas as at 31 August 2017, the average was 6.2.'

  3. Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017 official statistics: main findings HTML, Word and PDF documents updated to correct number of providers on the EYR.

  4. First published.

    British Embassy Mogadishu bids farewell to Chevening 2021 group
    Resources
    The farewell is an opportunity to wish the scholars well before they t
    Independent report: Future of technological innovations and the role of regulation
    Resources
    A report from the Regulatory Horizons Council about the future of tech
    Turing House School
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection/admission referral dec