The Universities of Edinburgh, Strathclyde and the Highlands and Islands are among 17 Scottish universities awarded funding for the new global scheme.

Over 120 universities across the UK awarded grants under £110million Turing Scheme – as well as over 200 schools and colleges

48% of participants to come from disadvantaged backgrounds as scheme levels up opportunity across regions of the UK

USA, Australia, and South Korea amongst over 150 countries students supported to work and study

40,000 students will be able to study and work abroad thanks to the UK Government’s new Turing Scheme, with universities and schools due to be told this week that their bids for funding have been successful.

Over 120 UK universities, as well as schools and further education colleges across the country, will be awarded grants from the £110m Turing Scheme – which will see 48% of places go to those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

As part of the new global scheme, Canada, Japan and the United States are amongst over 150 international destinations where UK students will be funded to take up work and study placements – alongside popular European countries like Germany and France.

At the heart of the UK Government’s post-Brexit vision is an ambition to create a truly Global Britain where we learn, work and trade with countries well beyond Europe’s frontiers. The Turing Scheme, which has replaced the UK’s participation in Erasmus+, gives young people the opportunity to benefit from working and studying abroad, while boosting our ties with international partners in the process.

The scheme also aims to improve social mobility across the UK by targeting areas which had seen lower uptake of the Erasmus+ programme, including across the Midlands and North of England – with education providers in the West Midlands set to receive the most funding.

UK Government Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

The chance to work and learn in a country far from home is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – which broadens minds, sharpens skills and improves outcomes. But until now it has been an opportunity disproportionately enjoyed by those from the most privileged backgrounds. The Turing Scheme has welcomed a breadth of successful applications from schools and colleges across the country, reflecting our determination that the benefits of Global Britain are shared by all. By strengthening our partnerships with the finest institutions across the globe, the Turing Scheme delivers on the Government’s post-Brexit vision, and helps a new generation grasp opportunities beyond Europe’s borders.

Ministers have set out a range of measures to improve access to international opportunities through the programme, including funding for travel and expenses such as passports and visas, as well as a grant for living costs, to tackle the barriers some students face to studying overseas.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Vocational and Technical Qualifications will be based on exams and oth Resources The Office for National Statistics (ONS) will deal with applications t Resources This self-assessment checklist helps academy trusts check they are man

Extra support has also been guaranteed for preparatory visits to make sure placements meet the needs of participants with disabilities and special educational needs.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said:

Living, studying and working abroad is an invaluable way to broaden the mind, learn new skills and experience different cultures. It’s great that this scheme will give Scottish students from all backgrounds the opportunity to take up placements right across the globe. The UK Government is working hard to create a truly Global Britain, in which the benefits of enhanced relationships with nations around the world are felt in every part of the country. The Turing Scheme is a major step forward in reaching this goal.

UK Government Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said:

Our schools, colleges and universities have worked tirelessly to make this programme a success, and I am grateful to them and their global partners who have truly embraced this opportunity for international collaboration. I look forward to seeing the innovation and expertise our students, pupils and vocational learners bring back to this country from their journeys to every corner of the globe – from Canada to Japan, and Australia to the United States.

The total number of individual placements supported this year through the £110m scheme stands at over 40,000 – exceeding the Department for Education’s own estimates. This includes 28,000 placements for university students – compared with only 18,300 under Erasmus+ in the academic year 2018/9.

The Turing Scheme, announced by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson last year, is named after pioneering UK war hero and father of modern computing Alan Turing, who studied abroad at Princeton University before going on crack the Enigma code in World War Two.

Vivienne Stern, Director, Universities UK International, said:

The Turing Scheme will create opportunities for thousands of students from all over the country to gain experience working and studying abroad. We know from the evidence we have collected that students who have such experience tend to do better academically and in employment outcomes – and that this is especially true for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. We want more students from a wider range of backgrounds to get these sorts of opportunities and believe, that if they do, the UK economy will benefit in the long run.

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges, said:

The opportunity to work, study or compete abroad is so important for the life chances of all young people. It’s encouraging to see colleges taking up all that Turing can offer – including colleges that are newer to international partnerships – exploring exchanges across a broad range of countries. Student mobility will be crucial post-pandemic as the world reopens and learners from all backgrounds access their chance to develop technical and personal skills, build their confidence and experience other cultures.

The full list of higher education institutes, schools, and further education and vocational education and training providers awarded funding is available here.