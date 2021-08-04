Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 4 August 2021

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 4 August 2021

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 4 August 2021

HTML

Items for further education

ActionTitle
Reminderconsultation on the National Skills Fund
Reminderupdates to the apprenticeship service
Remindertraineeships - updating work experience placements on the ILR
Your feedbackwe want to hear from employers
Your feedbackpersonal information request process
Informationhospitality and catering qualifications for the Lifetime Skills Guarantee Level 3 offer
InformationRegister of Apprenticeship Training Providers (RoATP) market entry exceptions process for critical worker – linked provision closes on 15 August 2021
Information2020 to 2021 R11 in-year qualification achievement rate
Information2021 to 2022 individualised learner record (ILR) funding returns guide published
Informationupdate to 2021 to 2022 funding regulations guidance
Informationapprenticeships funding rules 2021 to 2022, version 1
Informationfind employers that need a training provider – updates now live 
Informationtransfers of levy funds to pay for apprenticeships – updates coming soon 
Informationonboarding apprentices – updates coming soon 
Informationnew Apprenticeship Service webinars from August 2021
Informationchecklist to share with employers – 7 steps to hiring an apprentice
InformationApprenticeships Workforce Development (AWD): supplier market engagement events
Informationclaiming learner support for procured adult education budget (AEB) and 19 to 24 traineeships

Items for academies

ArticleTitle
Your feedbackpersonal information request process

Items for local authorities

ArticleTitle
Your feedbackpersonal information request process
