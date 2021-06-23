Guidance for quality monitors on how to conduct reception baseline assessment quality monitoring visits, including completing the quality monitoring visit form.

Documents

RBA quality monitoring visits guidance

PDF, 290KB, 9 pages

Details

This guidance covers information on:

  • preparing for visits
  • what visits must cover
  • what to do when observing the assessment
  • how you should record information for each visit

During your visits, you will need to observe administration of the reception baseline assessment to make sure the school is following the administration guidance correctly.

Student loans: a guide to terms and conditions for 2020 to 2021
Resources
A guide describing terms and conditions for students taking out a stud
Student finance: guidance on how to appeal
Resources
Guidance for customers who wish to make an appeal against a decision m
Play therapist
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: What is required of a play therapist by the Professio

Published 23 June 2021