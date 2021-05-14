A financial notice to improve issued to Grasvenor Avenue Infant School by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Grasvenor Avenue Infant School

PDF, 146KB, 6 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Grasvenor Avenue Infant School.

Arrangements for non-exam assessment for qualifications in 2022
Resources
Summary Ofqual consultation on arrangements for non-exam assessment an
News story: 2022 non-exam assessment and fieldwork requirements consultation
Resources
Ofqual is consulting on arrangements for non-exam assessment (NEA) and
Open consultation: Arrangements for non-exam assessment for qualifications in 2022
Resources
Summary Ofqual consultation on arrangements for non-exam assessment an

Published 14 May 2021