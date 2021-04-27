English

Students urged to apply now for finance as the application service launches for 2021 to 2022

Full-time undergraduate students in Wales are being encouraged to apply now for student finance, as the application service opens for the 2021 to 2022 academic year. Last academic year, the Student Loans Company (SLC) funded over 1 million students and anticipates an increase in applications for academic year 2021 to 2022.

The quickest and easiest way to apply is online and students should do so as soon as possible to ensure their finance is in place for the start of term. Students should apply now even if they are unsure what course they will be doing or what university they will attend. Applications can take six to eight weeks to process so students do not need to contact us during this time to check on the status of their application. We will contact them, or their parents and partners, should we require any additional information to support their application.

Applying for student finance is straightforward and students can make the process easier by following the tips below:

Apply Now

Apply as early as possible to make sure your finances are in place before your studies start. The deadline to apply is 4 June for new students and 25 June for continuing students. Even if you don’t know what course you’ll be studying, you should still apply now. Just use the course you think you’re most likely to attend and you can update your application later if you need to. This is the best way to make sure you have your money when you start your course.

Make sure you understand how much funding you may be entitled to

Students in Wales can apply for a Tuition Fee Loan to pay for tuition fees and a Maintenance Loan to help with living costs. They can also apply for a Welsh Government Learning Grant which doesn’t need to be paid back. Watch our film to find out more.

Watch the Discover Student Finance film to find out more.

Have your important documents at hand

Have your National Insurance number and UK passport details to hand before you start your application as you will need this information when you apply.

Provide your supporting evidence online

Don’t forget to submit any evidence you’re asked for. All evidence apart from some ID or residency evidence can be submitted digitally via your online account.

Make sure you tell us if you have studied before

If you have studied before it could affect your eligibility – even if your previous course was self-funded. Make sure to submit your application early so your entitlement can be confirmed.

Check if you are eligible for extra support

There may be some circumstances where you are able to access extra money, for example if you have a disability, or have children. Find out more at www.studentfinancewales.co.uk

Derek Ross, SLC Executive Director of Operations, said:“It is time for students to get on with the important business of organising their finances. We expect it to be a busy year with more applications than ever and are urging students to apply now. Students that apply before the deadline can be confident knowing their finance will be in place for the start of term.

“Resources are available online to help students and their parents and partners with their applications and they can also follow Student Finance Wales on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest student finance information.”

New and returning students can apply online at www.studentfinancewales.co.uk