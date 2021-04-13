How many laptops, tablets and routers we've delivered to help disadvantaged children and young people access remote education.

Laptops, tablets and connectivity data as of 13 April 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/laptops-and-tablets-data/2021-week-15

For the 2020 to 2021 academic year, the Department for Education is providing laptops, tablets and connectivity support to local authorities, schools, academy trusts and FE colleges to support disadvantaged children and young people access remote education during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Following the announcement on 5 January 2021 about a national lockdown and restricting attendance in schools and colleges, the scale of deliveries increased.

The data on explore education statistics shows how many laptops and tablets we have delivered or dispatched to date.

Published 13 April 2021