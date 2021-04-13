An analysis of the latest annual data collections relating to teacher numbers and pupil: teacher ratios in grant-aided schools in 2020/21

Remaining university students to return to campus from Step 3 of the roadmap, no earlier than 17 May
Resources
Government confirms all university students yet to return to in-person
Teacher vacancies, sickness absence and substitution statistics in grant-aided schools in Northern Ireland, 2020-21
Resources
Analysis of teacher vacancies, sickness absence and substitution stati
Laptops, tablets and connectivity data as of 13 April 2021
Resources
How many laptops, tablets and routers we've delivered to help disadvan

These statistics will be released between June and July 2021