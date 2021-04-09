Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons

Prohibition order: Mr Iain McDowall

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Iain McDowall

Teacher reference number: 9551452

Teacher’s date of birth: 26 November 1971

Location teacher worked: Birmingham, west midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 16 March 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Iain McDowall formerly employed in Birmingham, west midlands

Published 9 April 2021