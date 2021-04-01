A guide for training providers that currently offer apprenticeship training, and for those that are considering offering apprenticeship training in the future.

Documents

Prepare to offer apprenticeships

HTML

Starting to deliver apprenticeships

HTML

Ongoing apprenticeship delivery

HTML

Completion of the apprenticeship

HTML

Ofsted Inspection and ESFA intervention

HTML

Details

Apprenticeships should meet the skills needs of apprentices and the needs of employers of all sizes.

Understanding the local skills and employment market can help with planning what apprenticeship training you can offer.

Every apprentice should have a high-quality experience that prepares them for a successful career and supports their progression to higher level skills.

This guide is intended for both new and existing providers of all types delivering apprenticeships at any level, and providers who are planning to deliver apprenticeships in the future. It focuses on the essential steps required to prepare for and then deliver high quality apprenticeships. It will be updated over time which may include links to additional content.

This guide will be followed by similar guides for employers, end point assessment organisations and for apprentices, reflecting that apprenticeships should be a three-way partnership between the provider, the employer and the apprentice.

Student Loans Company â€“ Complaints procedure
Resources
EnglishCymraegHow to complain if you're unhappy with the service you'v
The Prevent duty in higher education (HE): training and guidance for practitioners
Resources
Training materials and guidance on the Prevent duty for those working
Research and analysis: The National Minimum Wage in 2021
Resources
Minimum wage rates increase on 1 April. This short report looks at the

Published 1 April 2021