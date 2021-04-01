An introduction for staff and other members of higher education institutions on the Prevent statutory duty.

An introduction to the Prevent duty in higher education (HE): PowerPoint presentation

An introduction to the Prevent duty in higher education (HE): notes for trainers

These training materials provide an introduction to the statutory Prevent duty in higher education. They’re available as an e-learning module and also in the form of a presentation with trainer’s notes for delivery in online or face-to-face training sessions.

These training materials are for:

  • those with a responsibility for ensuring compliance with the Prevent duty in higher education
  • staff of higher education institutions
  • any other members of higher education institutions

The presentation and trainer’s notes set out to complement training produced by the Home Office and the department’s further and higher education Prevent regional coordinators.

Training participants will gain an understanding of:

  • the scope and impact of the Counter-Terrorism and Security Act 2015
  • the nature of the terrorist threat facing the UK and the process of radicalisation
  • the difference between holding views that might be considered extreme and their expression in a way that risks drawing people into terrorism
  • the nature of the Prevent duty, as set out in the Prevent duty guidance for higher education institutions in England and Wales
  • the Channel process
  • the monitoring arrangements to ensure institutional compliance
Published 1 April 2021