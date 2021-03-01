Eligibility and payment information for undergraduate students studying during academic year 2021 to 2022.

Student finance: how you're assessed and paid

PDF, 316KB, 30 pages

If you’re starting or continuing an undergraduate course in academic year 2021 to 2022, our guide will help you understand what you’re entitled to and how this is calculated.

Published 1 March 2021