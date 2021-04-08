Answers to the questions most commonly asked by licence applicants and licence holders about the changes that we are making.

We are making some changes to the training you need to take before you can get a front line SIA licence. These changes will happen in April and October 2021.

Read ‘Changes to SIA licence-linked training’ to find out more about what this means for you.

  1. Updated the answer to question 7.3 ("I hold a door supervisor licence but I only operate as a security guard. Can I switch to a security guard licence?")

  2. Updated in response to points raised during our recent webinars. The answers to questions 1.1, 2.3 and 2.9 have been amended accordingly.

  3. New information added to the document, in response to questions raised during a recent webinar. The new information is covered in questions 2.10, 3.7, 3.8, 3.9, 4.3 and 7.3.

