Findings from the asbestos management assurance process (AMAP), which asked schools and responsible bodies about their asbestos management practices.

Documents

Asbestos management assurance process (AMAP) report

Ref: DfE-00148-2019PDF, 377KB, 38 pages

List of participating schools and responsible bodies (up to 16 November 2020)

XLSM, 1.2MB

List of participating schools and responsible bodies (up to 16 November 2020)

ODS, 698KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

2017 data collection on asbestos

PDF, 565KB, 28 pages

Details

As part of the asbestos management assurance process (AMAP) data collection, we asked schools to provide information about their asbestos management practices. This included confirming they were compliant with the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012.

This report covers information provided by schools and their responsible bodies between 1 March 2018 and 15 February 2019. You can use the spreadsheet to see which schools and responsible bodies participated in the AMAP.

Schools and responsible bodies can still access the AMAP portal to:

  • send us information about their asbestos management practices
  • update information they have already submitted

See the asbestos management assurance process user guide for help submitting an assurance declaration.

Information is also available on:

Published 16 July 2019
Last updated 11 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the 'List of participating schools and responsible bodies' to 16 November 2020.

  2. Updated list of participating schools and responsible bodies.

  3. First published.

