Findings from the evaluation of the expanded mental health services and school links joint training programme.

Evaluation of the mental health services and schools link expanded programme final report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-184-0, DFE-RR-998PDF, 999KB, 100 pages

Research evaluating the delivery of the expanded joint training programme to improve joint working between schools and mental health services.

The expanded programme built on the initial pilot delivered in 2015 to 2016.

Also see the children and young people mental health green paper.

Published 10 October 2020