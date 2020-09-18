This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspection outcomes, and joiners and leavers as at 31 December 2019.

Documents

Main findings: childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2019

HTML

Data, charts and tables: childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.97MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare provider level data as at 31 December 2019

ODS, 17MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Childcare inspection level data provisional 01 September to 31 December 2019 and revised 01 April to 31 August 2019

ODS, 1.33MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Methodology and quality report: childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2019

HTML

Pre-release access list: childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2019

HTML

Details

These childcare providers and inspections statistics are made up of:

  • main findings
  • summary tables and charts in Excel format
  • individual provider-level and inspection-level data in ODS format
  • methodology and quality report
  • pre-release access list

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 24 March 2020
Last updated 18 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have replaced Excel files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions.

  2. First published.

    Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2018
    Resources
    All inspections and providers at 31 December 2018.DocumentsChildcare p
    Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2019
    Resources
    This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspe
    Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2019
    Resources
    This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspe