All inspections and providers at 31 December 2018.

Documents

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2018: main findings

HTML

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2018: main findings

MS Word Document, 567KB

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2018: main findings

PDF, 366KB, 17 pages

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2018: data, charts and tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.54MB

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2018: childcare provider level data as at 31 December 2018

ODS, 18.9MB

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2018: childcare inspection level data provisional 01 September to 31 December 2018 and revised 01 April to 31 August 2018

ODS, 1.75MB

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2018: methodology and quality report

PDF, 301KB, 17 pages

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2018: pre-release access list

PDF, 61.7KB, 1 page

Details

These childcare providers and inspections statistics are made up of:

  • main findings in HTML, Word and PDF formats
  • summary tables and charts in Excel format
  • individual provider-level and inspection-level data in ODS format
  • methodology and quality report in PDF format
  • pre-release access list in PDF format

Published 26 March 2019
Last updated 18 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have replaced PDF and Excel files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions.

  2. The Excel charts and tables file has been republished for this release. A minor change has been made in the underlying formulae in Table 2. This corrects an error affecting the filters for this table. This amendment has not changed the underlying data for this release.

  3. The main findings, Excel charts and tables files and ODS underlying data files have been republished for this release. This is as a result of the changes made to the data as at 31 August 2018, which affects the baseline comparison for this release. The methodology and quality report has also been amended to correct one sentence in paragraph 36. It now reads: ‘This change also resulted in a rise in the number of places recorded on 31 August 2018 (using the new system) compared with 31 March 2018 (using the previous system).’ These revisions did not result in any changes to the analysis in the main findings which accompanies this release.

  4. First published.

