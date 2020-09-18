Teaching school hubs will be school-led centres of excellence for teacher and leadership training and development.

Apply

Apply to become a teaching school hub

Applications close on Friday 30 October 2020 at midday.

Overview

The teaching school hub programme will create a national network of 87 centres of excellence for teacher training and development, replacing the previous network of around 750 teaching schools.

Teaching school hubs will provide high quality professional development to teachers at all stages of their careers.

They will be expected to play a significant role in delivering:

Teaching school hubs will also promote and deliver other high-quality evidence-based professional development to school leaders and teachers.

They will be funded for 3 years (subject to confirmation) and will be accessible to every school in the country. They will receive an annual grant, subject to conditions, including demonstrating progress against key performance indicators. Each hub will have its own defined area and must serve all schools within it, although this will not prevent hubs from working with schools outside their area.

Who can apply

The Department for Education is inviting high performing schools, rated good or outstanding, that will build strong partnerships with other schools to support teachers and leaders, in every phase and type of school, at each stage of their development.

