A financial notice to improve issued to Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial Notice to Improve: Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust

PDF, 185KB, 12 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust.

Frameworks
Resources
Framework documentsInstituteâ€™s governance framework.Framework Docume
Operational plans and frameworks
Resources
We use cookies to provide social media features and to analyse our tr
Financial notice to improve: Royston Schools Academy Trust
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to Royston Schools Academy Trust

Published 11 September 2020