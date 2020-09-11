Termination warning notice to the Severndale Specialist Academy Trust in relation to Severndale Specialist Academy by the Department for Education.

Documents

Termination warning notice to Severndale Specialist Academy

PDF, 145KB, 3 pages

Details

A letter from Regional Schools Commissioner for the West Midlands, Andrew Warren, to the members and trustees of Severndale Specialist Academy, a single academy trust.

This relates to the Ofsted letter issued to Severndale Specialist Academy following the monitoring visit on 10 July 2020.

