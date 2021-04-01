Annex A form for boarding and residential special schools to fill in ahead of inspections under the social care common inspection framework (SCCIF).

Assurance visits: boarding schools and residential special schools visits Annex A

Assurance visits: boarding schools and residential special schools visits Annex A

Boarding and residential special schools need to complete Annex A when they receive notice of visits.

Read the social care common inspection framework for boarding schools and residential special schools.

Published 22 February 2017
Last updated 1 April 2021

  1. Updated Annex A forms for boarding schools and residential special schools.

  2. Updated Annex A for assurance visits that Ofsted will carry out from September 2020.

  3. First published.

