Our approach to school and college accountability, performance tables and data during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Documents

Coronavirus (COVID-19): school and college accountability

HTML

Details

As part of steps taken to fight the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we announced that we will not publish any school or college level educational performance data based on tests, assessments or exams for 2020.

This guidance explains how school and college accountability will now operate for 2019 to 2020.

Advertisement

ESFA Update: 8 April 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Relationship manager (banking)
Resources
Reference Number: ST0184Details of standardRole / Occupation:Â Relatio
Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance for educational settings
Resources
Guidance for schools and other educational settings about the novel co

Published 8 April 2020