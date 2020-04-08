Update on Sellafield Ltd apprenticeship interviews for this year.

Apprentice recruitment

We are looking at different options for us to be able to carry out interviews for our 2020 apprentice recruitment, including doing them via video conference.

If you have been shortlisted for an interview then we’ll be in touch with you shortly with further details. We may also need information about your personal devices (phones, tablets and laptops) to help us determine whether a video conference is feasible.

If you have been shortlisted, please check your emails regularly for further updates.

