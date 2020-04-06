You'll only start repaying your student loan when you earn more than the minimum amount. There are different earnings thresholds for foreign countries.

Details

If you live abroad or work for a foreign employer, the minimum amount you must earn may be different from the UK.

Earnings thresholds for foreign countries are set each year. They describe the minimum amount you must earn in a country before you’ll start to repay.

The thresholds take account of differences in living costs from the UK. The exchange rates used to calculate the thresholds are also provided.

For each country, there is a fixed monthly repayment amount. This is the amount you could pay each month if you do not let Student Loans Company know about your income.

Overseas earnings thresholds for student loan repayment are based on: