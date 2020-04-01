Guidance about changes to newly qualified teacher (NQT) induction during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Documents

COVID-19: induction for newly qualified teachers guidance

HTML

Details

This guidance is for:

  • headteachers
  • newly qualified teachers
  • school staff
  • local authorities
  • governing bodies
  • appropriate bodies

It applies to:

  • local-authority-maintained schools
  • academies and free schools
  • pupil referral units
  • independent schools
  • sixth-form colleges
  • further education colleges

It covers:

DfE coronavirus helpline

DfE coronavirus helpline

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 0800 046 8687

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19), relating to schools and other educational establishments in England contact our helpline.

Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.

Advertisement

Newtons Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Newtons
Academy President comments on postponement of COP26
Resources
Following yesterdayâ€™s postponement of the UNâ€™s Climate change con
Debt adviser
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: How to verify and record customer identity before pro

Published 1 April 2020