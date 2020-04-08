Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on isolation for residential educational settings

Guidance to support management of children and young people in residential educational settings, including boarding schools, residential special schools and specialist colleges and children’s homes.
This guidance is to support the management of children and young people living in:
- children’s homes
- residential special schools and colleges
- other further education (FE) providers with residential accommodation
- mainstream boarding schools
- university halls of residence and houses in multiple occupation
It contains advice on managing isolation for individuals or groups, in the event that a child, young person or staff member either shows symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) or is confirmed as having the disease.
Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) are a high temperature (37.8 degrees Celsius or above) or a new, continuous cough.
Public Health England (PHE) has provided a suite of guidance to support people in making decisions related to coronavirus (COVID-19).
