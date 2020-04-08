Guidance and advice about coronavirus (COVID-19) in educational settings for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students.
This guidance is to help schools and other educational settings provide advice for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students about coronavirus (COVID-19).
It includes information about:
- educational provision for vulnerable children and children of key workers
- the closure of educational settings
- free school meals arrangements
- the cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels
- travel guidance for educational settings
- social distancing in education and childcare settings
- financial support for schools
- online education resources
- school and college performance measures
Documents
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): maintaining educational provision
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): Closure of educational settings: information for parents and carers
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID 19): online education resources
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): school closures
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): financial support for schools
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): free school meals guidance
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): early years and childcare closures
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): safeguarding in schools, colleges and other providers
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on vulnerable children and young people
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): implementing social distancing in education and childcare settings
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance for educational settings
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on isolation for residential educational settings
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): maintaining further education provision
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): apprenticeship programme response
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): school and college performance measures
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): induction for newly qualified teachers
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): initial teacher training (ITT)
- Guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): travel advice for educational settings
- Guidance
Last updated 8 April 2020 + show all updates
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): school and college performance measures'.
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): initial teacher training (ITT)'.
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): financial support for schools' and 'Coronavirus (COVID 19): online education resources'.
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): induction for newly qualified teachers'.
Added guidance on 'COVID-19: safeguarding in schools, colleges and other providers' to the collection.
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): implementing social distancing in education and childcare settings'.
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): early years and childcare closures'.
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): apprenticeship programme response' and 'Coronavirus (COVID-19) maintaining further education provision'.
Added 'COVID-19: school closures' and 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on vulnerable children and young people'.
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on isolation for residential educational settings'.
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): travel advice for educational settings'.
Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels'.
First published.
