T Levels capital fund: wave 3 – successful applications

Details
Information for further education (FE) providers about the outcome of the #TLevels capital fund (TLCF) applications.

Documents

T Levels capital fund outcome: wave 3

Details

Successful applications for wave 3 of the T Levels capital fund for 2021 to 2022.

We are providing funding of £50 million to support 65 T Levels projects. This investment will ensure that T Level students:

  • are able to learn in modern, fit for purpose buildings
  • have access to industry standard specialist equipment, which will help promote progression into skilled employment
T Levels capital fund wave 3: approved projects   
Provider name  T Levels route 
Bath College Business and Administration
Birchwood Community High School Health and Science
Bolton College  Digital, Education and Child Care, Health and Science
Bolton College  Engineering and Manufacturing
Bridgwater and Taunton College Business and Administration
Buckinghamshire College Group Construction, Business and Administration
Burnley College Education and Child Care
Cardinal Newman College Legal, Finance and Accounting, Business and Administration
Carmel College Health and Science, Business and Administration
Cirencester College Construction, Education and Child Care, Health and Science, Legal, Finance and Accounting, Business and Administration, Engineering and Manufacturing
City of Sunderland College Business Administration, Engineering Manufacturing
Craven College Health and Science
Croydon College Engineering and Manufacturing
Croydon College Health and Science
East Surrey College Digital
Fareham College Construction
Havant and South Downs College Legal, Finance and Accounting, Business and Administration, Engineering and Manufacturing
Hopwood Hall College Health and Science
Hugh Baird College Education and Child Care, Business and Administration
Hugh Baird College Engineering and Manufacturing
Isle Of Wight College Digital, Education and Child Care, Health and Science, Business and Administration, Engineering and Manufacturing
Kendal College Engineering and Manufacturing
Macclesfield College Digital
Nelson and Colne College Digital
St Francis Xavier Sixth Form College Business and Administration
St John Rigby RC Sixth Form College Digital, Health and Science, Business and Administration
Tameside College Health and Science
The City Of Liverpool College Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing
The City Of Liverpool College Digital
The City Of Liverpool College Health and Science
The Henley College Health and Science
Warwickshire College Group Health and Science
Warwickshire College Group Construction
Warwickshire College Group Digital
West Suffolk College Digital
West Suffolk College Health and Science
Weston College of Further and Higher Education Legal, Finance and Accounting, Business and Administration
Ursuline High School Business and Administration
Macclesfield College Health and Science
Provider has asked not to be identified at this stage  Business and Administration 
City College Plymouth Construction
   
T Levels capital fund wave 3: projects approved in principle  
(These projects have been approved subject to satisfactory clarifications being provided in relation to specific parts of their application)  
Provider name  T Levels route 
Abingdon and Witney College Business and Administration
Bath College Engineering and Manufacturing
Brooksby Melton College (SMB Group) Construction, Health and Science
Christ The King Sixth Form College Health and Science
DCG Business and Administration, Engineering and Manufacturing
East Coast College Digital, Construction, Education and Child Care, Health and Science, Engineering and Manufacturing
Heston Community School Health and Science, Business and Administration
La Retraite RC Girls School Engineering and Manufacturing
Lakes College Construction, Health and Science
New City College Business and Administration
New City College Digital
New City College Health and Science
New College Swindon Business and Administration
Newham College of Further Education Construction, Health and Science
Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College Education and Child Care, Health and Science, Legal, Finance and Accounting, Business and Administration
Petroc Business and Administration
Portsmouth College Health and Science
Reaseheath College Construction, Business and Administration, Engineering and Manufacturing
The Broxbourne School Business and Administration
The Elizabethan Academy Digital
University Technical College Norfolk Engineering and Manufacturing
Wiltshire College And University Centre Digital, Health and Science, Engineering and Manufacturing
Wiltshire College And University Centre Education and Child Care, Engineering and Manufacturing
Wiltshire College And University Centre Health and Science

T Levels capital fund 

2nd Mar 2021: Details on the fund and how to apply.

Documents

T Levels capital fund guidance

Ref: DfE-00009-2021PDF, 376KB, 45 pages

T Levels capital fund application form

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 739KB

T levels capital financial forecast template

XLSM, 423KB

T levels investment appraisal form

XLSM, 120KB

T Levels capital fund financial plan for academy trusts

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 61.9KB

T Levels capital cashflow template

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 175KB

Specialist equipment allocation (SEA)

HTML

Space utilisation assessment tool – Guided Learning Hours method

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 75.3KB

Space utilisation assessment tool – Observed Workplace Utilisation method

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 74.5KB

Details

The T Levels Capital Fund is available to support eligible further education providers delivering T Levels in September 2022.

The fund is formed of 2 parts:

  • the building and facilities improvement grant (BFIG) which providers will need to bid for
  • the Specialist Equipment Allocation (SEA) which will be awarded to providers using a formula allocation (provided they have not previously received funding for the particular route/s)

2020 and 2021 providers will also be able to bid for funding to support the delivery of the new T Level routes, or existing routes for which they have not previously received capital funding.

These documents are for further education providers delivering T Levels in the academic year 2022 to 2023:

  • ‘T Levels capital fund guidance’ provides an overview of the fund and how to apply for the BFIG
  • ‘T Levels application form’ to be completed by providers applying for the BFIG
  • ‘T Levels capital fund monthly cash flow template’ explains how to account for your income and expenditure during the next 2 years, and must be completed by all applicants
  • ‘T Levels investment appraisal form’ must be completed by all applicants where the value of the project submitted is over £1 million, to provide a net present value analysis for all options considered
  • ‘T Levels capital fund financial plan for academy trusts’ must be completed by academies or multi academy trusts where a reduced funding match is requested
  • ‘T Levels capital financial forecast template’ will need to be completed by further education colleges and sixth form colleges
  • ‘Space needs assessment tools’ will need to be completed for expansion projects
  • ‘Specialist equipment allocation’ explains this element of the fund

Update on applications for wave 3

We have now published the T Levels capital fund outcome: wave 3

Update on applications for wave 2

We have also published the successful applications for T Levels capital fund: wave 2.

Published 30 January 2019
Last updated 2 March 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated section 5.3.3 on Sustainability to clarify the information applicants are required to submit and to clarify the resources available for consultation.

  2. Added a new version of the ‘T levels investment appraisal form’. Changed name of ‘T Levels capital fund investment appraisal file to ‘T levels capital financial forecast template’ - the contents of the file have not changed.

  3. Updated 'T Levels capital fund application form': 'Tab 7 Estates and Projects - 2' amended in response to feedback to improve clarity and make it easier for applicants to complete.

  4. Updated guidance for 2022 providers.

  5. Update to timing of grant allocation in the 'Specialist equipment allocation (SEA)' guidance.

  6. Added an updated version of the 'T Levels capital fund guidance'.

  7. Added a note about how coronavirus (COVID-19) will affect wave 1 and wave 2 delivery.

  8. Updated 'T Levels capital fund application form' and 'T Levels capital fund financial plan for academy trusts'.

  9. Updated guidance and application forms to apply for a building and facilities improvement grant for the academic year 2021 to 2022.

  10. Amended opening sentences of document 'Specialist equipment allocation (SEA)' for clarity.

