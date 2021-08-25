T Levels capital fund: wave 3 – successful applications

Information for further education (FE) providers about the outcome of the #TLevels capital fund (TLCF) applications.
Documents
T Levels capital fund outcome: wave 3
Details
Successful applications for wave 3 of the T Levels capital fund for 2021 to 2022.
We are providing funding of £50 million to support 65 T Levels projects. This investment will ensure that T Level students:
- are able to learn in modern, fit for purpose buildings
- have access to industry standard specialist equipment, which will help promote progression into skilled employment
|T Levels capital fund wave 3: approved projects
|Provider name
|T Levels route
|Bath College
|Business and Administration
|Birchwood Community High School
|Health and Science
|Bolton College
|Digital, Education and Child Care, Health and Science
|Bolton College
|Engineering and Manufacturing
|Bridgwater and Taunton College
|Business and Administration
|Buckinghamshire College Group
|Construction, Business and Administration
|Burnley College
|Education and Child Care
|Cardinal Newman College
|Legal, Finance and Accounting, Business and Administration
|Carmel College
|Health and Science, Business and Administration
|Cirencester College
|Construction, Education and Child Care, Health and Science, Legal, Finance and Accounting, Business and Administration, Engineering and Manufacturing
|City of Sunderland College
|Business Administration, Engineering Manufacturing
|Craven College
|Health and Science
|Croydon College
|Engineering and Manufacturing
|Croydon College
|Health and Science
|East Surrey College
|Digital
|Fareham College
|Construction
|Havant and South Downs College
|Legal, Finance and Accounting, Business and Administration, Engineering and Manufacturing
|Hopwood Hall College
|Health and Science
|Hugh Baird College
|Education and Child Care, Business and Administration
|Hugh Baird College
|Engineering and Manufacturing
|Isle Of Wight College
|Digital, Education and Child Care, Health and Science, Business and Administration, Engineering and Manufacturing
|Kendal College
|Engineering and Manufacturing
|Macclesfield College
|Digital
|Nelson and Colne College
|Digital
|St Francis Xavier Sixth Form College
|Business and Administration
|St John Rigby RC Sixth Form College
|Digital, Health and Science, Business and Administration
|Tameside College
|Health and Science
|The City Of Liverpool College
|Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing
|The City Of Liverpool College
|Digital
|The City Of Liverpool College
|Health and Science
|The Henley College
|Health and Science
|Warwickshire College Group
|Health and Science
|Warwickshire College Group
|Construction
|Warwickshire College Group
|Digital
|West Suffolk College
|Digital
|West Suffolk College
|Health and Science
|Weston College of Further and Higher Education
|Legal, Finance and Accounting, Business and Administration
|Ursuline High School
|Business and Administration
|Macclesfield College
|Health and Science
|Provider has asked not to be identified at this stage
|Business and Administration
|City College Plymouth
|Construction
|T Levels capital fund wave 3: projects approved in principle
|(These projects have been approved subject to satisfactory clarifications being provided in relation to specific parts of their application)
|Provider name
|T Levels route
|Abingdon and Witney College
|Business and Administration
|Bath College
|Engineering and Manufacturing
|Brooksby Melton College (SMB Group)
|Construction, Health and Science
|Christ The King Sixth Form College
|Health and Science
|DCG
|Business and Administration, Engineering and Manufacturing
|East Coast College
|Digital, Construction, Education and Child Care, Health and Science, Engineering and Manufacturing
|Heston Community School
|Health and Science, Business and Administration
|La Retraite RC Girls School
|Engineering and Manufacturing
|Lakes College
|Construction, Health and Science
|New City College
|Business and Administration
|New City College
|Digital
|New City College
|Health and Science
|New College Swindon
|Business and Administration
|Newham College of Further Education
|Construction, Health and Science
|Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College
|Education and Child Care, Health and Science, Legal, Finance and Accounting, Business and Administration
|Petroc
|Business and Administration
|Portsmouth College
|Health and Science
|Reaseheath College
|Construction, Business and Administration, Engineering and Manufacturing
|The Broxbourne School
|Business and Administration
|The Elizabethan Academy
|Digital
|University Technical College Norfolk
|Engineering and Manufacturing
|Wiltshire College And University Centre
|Digital, Health and Science, Engineering and Manufacturing
|Wiltshire College And University Centre
|Education and Child Care, Engineering and Manufacturing
|Wiltshire College And University Centre
|Health and Science
T Levels capital fund
2nd Mar 2021: Details on the fund and how to apply.
Documents
T Levels capital fund guidance
Ref: DfE-00009-2021PDF, 376KB, 45 pages
T Levels capital fund application form
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 739KB
T levels capital financial forecast template
XLSM, 423KB
T levels investment appraisal form
XLSM, 120KB
T Levels capital fund financial plan for academy trusts
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 61.9KB
T Levels capital cashflow template
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 175KB
Specialist equipment allocation (SEA)
HTML
Space utilisation assessment tool – Guided Learning Hours method
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 75.3KB
Space utilisation assessment tool – Observed Workplace Utilisation method
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 74.5KB
Details
The T Levels Capital Fund is available to support eligible further education providers delivering T Levels in September 2022.
The fund is formed of 2 parts:
- the building and facilities improvement grant (BFIG) which providers will need to bid for
- the Specialist Equipment Allocation (SEA) which will be awarded to providers using a formula allocation (provided they have not previously received funding for the particular route/s)
2020 and 2021 providers will also be able to bid for funding to support the delivery of the new T Level routes, or existing routes for which they have not previously received capital funding.
These documents are for further education providers delivering T Levels in the academic year 2022 to 2023:
- ‘T Levels capital fund guidance’ provides an overview of the fund and how to apply for the BFIG
- ‘T Levels application form’ to be completed by providers applying for the BFIG
- ‘T Levels capital fund monthly cash flow template’ explains how to account for your income and expenditure during the next 2 years, and must be completed by all applicants
- ‘T Levels investment appraisal form’ must be completed by all applicants where the value of the project submitted is over £1 million, to provide a net present value analysis for all options considered
- ‘T Levels capital fund financial plan for academy trusts’ must be completed by academies or multi academy trusts where a reduced funding match is requested
- ‘T Levels capital financial forecast template’ will need to be completed by further education colleges and sixth form colleges
- ‘Space needs assessment tools’ will need to be completed for expansion projects
- ‘Specialist equipment allocation’ explains this element of the fund
Update on applications for wave 3
We have now published the T Levels capital fund outcome: wave 3
Update on applications for wave 2
We have also published the successful applications for T Levels capital fund: wave 2.
Published 30 January 2019
Last updated 2 March 2021 + show all updates
Updated section 5.3.3 on Sustainability to clarify the information applicants are required to submit and to clarify the resources available for consultation.
Added a new version of the ‘T levels investment appraisal form’. Changed name of ‘T Levels capital fund investment appraisal file to ‘T levels capital financial forecast template’ - the contents of the file have not changed.
Updated 'T Levels capital fund application form': 'Tab 7 Estates and Projects - 2' amended in response to feedback to improve clarity and make it easier for applicants to complete.
Updated guidance for 2022 providers.
Update to timing of grant allocation in the 'Specialist equipment allocation (SEA)' guidance.
Added an updated version of the 'T Levels capital fund guidance'.
Added a note about how coronavirus (COVID-19) will affect wave 1 and wave 2 delivery.
Updated 'T Levels capital fund application form' and 'T Levels capital fund financial plan for academy trusts'.
Updated guidance and application forms to apply for a building and facilities improvement grant for the academic year 2021 to 2022.
Amended opening sentences of document 'Specialist equipment allocation (SEA)' for clarity.
First published.