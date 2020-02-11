Business and technical specification for local authorities and software suppliers to prepare for the alternative provision census 2020.

This is technical information about submitting data for the alternative provision census 2020.

It is for:

suppliers of software for school and local authority management information systems ( MIS )

) local authority users of MIS software

The specification describes:

what data local authorities should supply

how to structure the data in XML

Software suppliers should use the list of validation rules so that local authorities can validate the data they submit.

You should also read the common basic data set ( CBDS ). This defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.

11 February 2020 Updated 'Alternative provision census 2020: business and technical specification'. Changes are described in the document's version history. 15 January 2020 Updated the validation rules files to version 1.3. Changes are described in the documents' version history tabs. 31 December 2019 Updated the validation rules files to version 1.2. Changes are described in the documents' version history tabs. 18 July 2019 Updated validation rules, changes described in document history. 27 June 2019 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Funding guidance for further education (FE) organisations and ITE prov Resources Guidance about teaching personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) e Resources Analysis of the effect that free schools, studio schools and universit