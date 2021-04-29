An overview and directory of subject knowledge enhancement courses for lead schools and initial teacher training (ITT) providers.
Documents
Subject knowledge enhancement (SKE) course directory
HTML
Details
Use this course directory to search for existing providers of SKE courses.
This guidance is for School Direct lead schools and ITT providers who are allocated training places in:
- biology
- chemistry
- computing
- design and technology
- English
- languages
- mathematics
- primary mathematics
- physics
- religious education
SKE courses can be provided by School Direct partnerships, ITT providers or third parties.
If you offer SKE courses and would like to include these in this directory, complete our SKE course form and email it to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
School Direct is a school-led route into initial teacher training (ITT). It is run by a partnership between a lead school, other schools and an accredited teacher training provider.
Last updated 29 April 2021
Updated subject knowledge enhancement (SKE) course directory.
Removed information about the directory being updated at the beginning of 2021 as this is now out of date.
Updated directory to include changes to the biology, chemistry, design and technology, English and physics sections.
Updates made to SKE provider details.
Updated the directory. Added Mersey Boroughs ITT Partnership as a national provider for design and technology, and primary mathematics.
Updated subject knowledge enhancement (SKE) course directory.
Removed the list of previous providers of SKE geography as this course is no longer offered.
Added details about SKE funding in the 2020 to 2021 academic year in relation to the government's Spending Review.
Updated subject knowledge enhancement (SKE) course directory.
Added primary mathematics as a category and an SKE provider, and updated the other subjects with new providers.
