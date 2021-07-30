The regularly updated known issues document gives information on service problems the ESFA is aware of.

Documents

Submit Learner Data known issues 2020 to 2021

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 134KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Submit Learner Data known issues 2019 to 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 145KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Submit Learner Data known issues 2018 to 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 154KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The errors and warnings in your validation report will be caused by the data you’ve returned or service problems.

The known issues document is regularly updated to let you know of service problems ESFA is aware of. You can use the document to understand if the problem is with your data or an existing service problem.

If you think it may be a new service problem, please contact the service desk to report your issue.

Published 22 August 2019
