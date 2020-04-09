All previous annual repayment thresholds for Plan 1 and Plan 2 student loans.

Previous annual repayment thresholds

Plan 1

DatesAnnual repayment threshold
6 April 2000 to 5 April 2005£10,000
6 April 2005 to 5 April 2012£15,000
6 April 2012 to 5 April 2013£15,795
6 April 2013 to 5 April 2014£16,365
6 April 2014 to 5 April 2015£16,910
6 April 2015 to 5 April 2016£17,335
6 April 2016 to 5 April 2017£17,495
6 April 2017 to 5 April 2018£17,775
6 April 2018 to 5 April 2019£18,330
6 April 2019 to 5 April 2020£18,935

Plan 2

DatesAnnual repayment threshold
6 April 2016 to 5 April 2018£21,000
6 April 2018 to 5 April 2019£25,000
6 April 2019 to 5 April 2020£25,725
Published 13 August 2019
Last updated 9 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added thresholds for 2019-20

  2. Added translation

