Education and Skills Funding Agency review to be led by Professor Sir David Bell, to ensure continued effectiveness

The Education and Skills Funding Agency (@ESFAgov) is to be reviewed as part of a wider programme across Government to ensure it remains effective into the future.

The review is part of a programme of reviews of public organisations known as arm’s length bodies.

It will be led by an Independent Lead Reviewer, Professor Sir David Bell, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sunderland. It will consider the ESFA’s operating model, governance, accountability model and impact.

Minister for the School System Baroness Berridge said:

“The Education and Skills Funding Agency is responsible for making sure more than £60bn of funding gets to where it is needed and is properly spent, among a wide range of other vital functions.

“We will examine the ESFA and will identify opportunities for improvement, and areas of success on which we can build, so that it continues to deliver for the public and continues to represent a responsible use of taxpayers’ money.”

The ESFA is accountable for £65 billion of funding for the education and training sector, providing assurance that public funds are properly spent.

It also regulates academies, further education and sixth-form colleges, and training providers, as well as delivering major projects and services including the National Careers Service, Apprenticeships and T Levels.

The review will run until early 2022. Sir David will be supported by a team of civil servants, and will have access to a Challenge Panel, the members of which will provide insight and feedback drawing on their personal experience and expertise.

