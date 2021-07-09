 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Blending both traditional education and modern business environments to improve the student experience

Details
Hits: 1016

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Professor Davide Ravasi, Director, UCL School of Management

Welcoming Students Back to the Bigger and Better UCL School of Management 

Universities and other educational institutions across the country will be familiar with the excitement of welcoming students back to the lecture halls and libraries that form so significant a part of their individual educational experiences.

While lockdown restrictions have for so long made remote learning compulsory, we can look forward to the coming academic year with hope that this is a thing of the past and that students will once again be able to benefit from campus life.

Reaching New Heights

At the UCL School of Management, we’re even more excited as we are unveiling a new space for our students, having expanded the site of the School of Management in partnership with Canary Wharf Group (CWG). During the third term of the 2020/21 academic year, we have opened a new floor, Level 50, in One Canada Square.

Originally, the School of Management operated only out of Level 38 of One Canada Square but we have consistently been oversubscribed. Our postgraduate student numbers have been growing at a rapid rate over the last five years, including a 70% year-on-year throughout 2019/2020 and 2020/2021, meaning that in order to ensure that the we continue to provide high-quality business education, we needed to acquire additional learning space.

Meeting Students’ Needs and Expectations

Prolonged online teaching has made us increasingly mindful of the needs of students, and our new floor contains several new facilities designed to improve the student experience. The new facilities that we have provided on level 50 will offer current and future students a vibrant space that blends both traditional education and modern business environments, as well as showcasing the splendid skyline that the City of London offers.

As part of the expansion, we have ensured that there is space for more than 90 students to join classes face-to-face in this new lecture theatre. Other facilities on the new floor include a new executive education suite, flexible spaces in which to host conferences and large events on-site, along with built-in video pods to allow seamless interaction with students, colleagues and partners around the world. 6 group study rooms will encourage collaboration and foster community among student cohorts, quiet study space will ensure that it is possible for students to benefit from proximity to the City of London – one of the world’s foremost financial centres and a home to established listed companies as well as over 60 unicorn start-ups – without being subject to its hustle and bustle, and new kitchen facilities will help them sustain themselves as they work to achieve their educational goals.

Counting the cost of assessment this year: colleges write to awarding bodies to consider exam fees rebate
Featured Voices
Changes to assessment this year may have cost colleges in England an a
I firmly believe there is an opportunity to drive change that benefits children now and into the future
Featured Voices
@VickyFord Children and Families Minister speech @ADCStweets annual co
How Disability Can Help Close the STEM Gap
Featured Voices
Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (#STEM) industries h

Our new hybrid lecture theatre is a particular point of pride. As well as being able to accommodate students who are able to attend lectures in person, the theatre is Zoom-enabled, meaning students are able to dial in to a lecture wherever they are and interact with the lecturer seamlessly. For programmes like the UCL MBA which is classroom-based but delivered entirely online, this will be invaluable, and we hope that students will reap the benefits of this innovative setup regardless of their choice of programme.

During the time I’ve already spent in the new floor, I’ve come to appreciate many different parts of it. In addition to the sophistication of the new facilities we’ve provided for our students, one of my personal favourite aspects of L50 is its view over the Thames, the Docklands, and the City of London. As students plan their work in their group study rooms, I like to think that they’ll be able to approach their studies with this view constantly motivating them and reminding them of what is possible in business. That view alone, I believe, is worth coming back to campus for.

Professor Davide Ravasi, Director, UCL School of Management

You may also be interested in these articles:

Counting the cost of assessment this year: colleges write to awarding bodies to consider exam fees rebate
Featured Voices
Changes to assessment this year may have cost colleges in England an a
Scouts, NAVCA and SLQ support Good for Me Good for FE
Featured Voices
@UKScouting, @NAVCA and @SportsLeaders support #GoodforMeGoodforFE Sco
I firmly believe there is an opportunity to drive change that benefits children now and into the future
Featured Voices
@VickyFord Children and Families Minister speech @ADCStweets annual co
How Disability Can Help Close the STEM Gap
Featured Voices
Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (#STEM) industries h
Supporting FE teachers, tutors and managers to create and sustain a climate of practitioner inquiry: London Learning and Skills Research Network
Featured Voices
Covid-19 has impacted our lives over the past one and a half years, ev
Preventing Apprentice Drop Out: Let’s take action!
Featured Voices
#NoLearnerLeftBehind - Welcome to the first @FENews #Livestream in con
The value that Ofqual regulation can bring to the skills landscape
Featured Voices
Simon Lebus spoke at the Inside Government Apprenticeship Conference a
Call to boost apprenticeships following Covid drop
Featured Voices
Apprenticeship starts across England have fallen by more than 20% duri
Higher grades across nine GCSE subjects could result in an increase of more than £200,000 in lifetime earnings
Featured Voices
@educationgovuk - HIGHER GCSE GRADES LINKED TO LIFETIME EARNINGS BOOST
EdTech leader calls for greater diversity in our curriculum
Featured Voices
Emma Slater from @GCSEPod calls for greater diversity in our curriculu
20 million lost training days risk holding recovery back as employers cut investment in skills
Featured Voices
@LearnWorkUK and @NOCNGroup- 20 million lost training days risk holdin
One in eight young people are locked out of education, employment or training 5 years after leaving school
Featured Voices
#EMPSkills21 - @UKLabour slams @Conservatives’ “broken promises”

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Guildhawk
Guildhawk shared a video in channel. 7 hours 1 minute ago

- United Kingdom

Fraud Advisory Panel: chairmans update 2021

Fraud Advisory Panel: chairmans update 2021

David Clarke, chairman of the Fraud Advisory Panel provides an update on the achievements of the Fraud Advisory Panel in 2020 and 2021.

WQE College
WQE College has published a new article: £2million transformation begins at WQE College 7 hours 6 minutes ago
Vanessa Skinner
Vanessa Skinner has published a new article: Apprentices and employers celebrated at CRC Apprenticeship Awards 7 hours 45 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5870)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page