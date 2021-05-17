 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The importance of offering opportunities to ex-offenders to make society safer

Details
Hits: 602

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Jacob Hill, founder of ex-offender recruitment specialist, Offploy

Ministry of Justice figures show that, on average, only 17% of former prisoners manage to gain employment within a year of release – but those who do are up to 9% less likely to reoffend. Whether this is through a lack of education, suitability, or training, it’s our collective responsibility to support those who want to better their lives – and break the cycle of crime.

But where do we begin? Jacob Hill, founder of Offploy – a not-for-profit organisation which helps people with criminal convictions into meaningful, mentored, and sustainable employment – takes a look.

Education is such an important part of our lives. We get so much from the classroom, our teachers, and peers– and not just in terms of the curriculum. From early years right through to university, the collective experiences help individuals learn how to function as a society, challenge others’ ways of thinking, and engage in rich debate.

Although not all people with unspent convictions have spent time in prison, research by Unlock found that people who have served a custodial sentence may have also faced multiple and severe disadvantages – 42% were permanently excluded from school and 47% had no qualifications on entry to prison.

Access to education for those with criminal convictions

Within prison, courses are freely available to help inmates develop new skills. From reading and writing, computing, and basic maths, right through to woodwork, engineering or gardening, the system is set up to equip those serving a custodial sentence with the opportunities to pursue a life away from crime upon their release.

Not only that, but most courses lead to qualifications that are recognised by employers, usually to a level two standard, but with higher qualifications starting to be offered, too. Some prisoners even engage in a distance learning course, for example though Open University.

But, for those looking to return to study and gain qualifications on the ‘outside’, it’s important they have fair access. People who may have been excluded from school as a youngster, may feel reluctant to return to the rigid routine of education – and that’s why it’s important to remove the barriers to application.

Helpfully, in 2018, UCAS announced they would no longer require applicants to declare unspent convictions as part of the application process – except for courses which require an advanced criminal record check to study – or to practice in a profession upon completion.

Upskilling in Pandemic: 7 Ways to Future-Proof Your Career
FE Voices
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way we live and wor
Mental Health post Covid-19
FE Voices
â€˜Oh, what strange times we are living inâ€™.There are so many questi
Overcomplicated apprenticeship levy risks cutting employers and employees adrift
FE Voices
@CityUniLondon professors call for increased #flexibility to ensure be

By its very nature, further and higher education exists to bolster chances for those eventually seeking work – by showing they are ‘keeping the saw sharp’ through continuous development. Yet, if using their ‘prison credentials’, applicants are still likely to be seen as a former prisoner rather than a college leaver.

What if people get involved in crime while in education?

Providing a pupil doesn’t pose a threat to their fellow students, it’s important that we try to ensure that an individual remains in, and engaged with, classroom / group education, as many of those in prison first faced institutional rejection from school. This builds a resentment for authority.

It may be the case that hours in class are reduced, the student requires 1:1 teaching, or a need to liaise with other support services arises, but it’s vital to remain welcoming and non-judgemental – as they will likely have a tough time from their peers, too.

Colleges, for example, often work with pupils over and under the age of 18. And, although it may seem disruptive to the wider institution, it’s important to remember that, just because someone is 18, they are brand new to adulthood – so we must support them as much as we possibly can.

Hiring those with convictions within an educational setting

Reoffending rates cost the UK £15 billion annually, but a vast talent pool is currently untapped because of organisations’ reluctance to hire ex-offenders. This is despite research showing that 81% of people believe that businesses employing such individuals are making a positive contribution to society.

Often one of the biggest employers in the local area, educational institutions have the power to make a significant difference here. And, while there are certain roles which may not be suitable for those with convictions, it’s important that we all understand what a criminal record is, and why a checkbox on an application form shouldn’t be the ultimate deciding factor.

With roles ranging from admin and hospitality, through to frontline teaching work – there are plenty of positions which could suit someone trying to reintegrate into society. Yet, there’s no escaping the fact that there may be unconscious bias when comparing applications from candidates with an unspent conviction to those with a completely clean DBS check.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Upskilling in Pandemic: 7 Ways to Future-Proof Your Career
FE Voices
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way we live and wor
Mental Health post Covid-19
FE Voices
‘Oh, what strange times we are living in’.There are so many questi
Access to skills for all will be vital in unlocking a post-COVID recovery for the whole nation – the Government is right to focus on it
FE Voices
The 2021 state opening of parliament marked the start of another parli
Multidisciplinary teaching: Empowering leaders and companies to become more adaptable, innovative and creative
FE Voices
According to the latest "The Future of Jobs Report" by the World Econo
The Online Safety Bill launched today to keep children safe, stop racial hate and protect democracy online
FE Voices
#TheOnlineSafetyBill will help protect young people and clamp down on
The Devastating Impact of Coronavirus on Students
FE Voices
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Will life return to normal now that Coron
Plan for Jobs: Almost 2 million fewer people are expected to be out of work than initially forecast
FE Voices
@RishiSunak sees #PlanForJobs in action @PillarsBrewery As new figures
Is Trusting Your Employees the Key to Business Survival in the New World?
FE Voices
Throughout the past year, businesses have placed an enormous amount of
£17 million announced to improve mental health and wellbeing support in schools and colleges
FE Voices
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Thousands of children and young people wi
Face coverings no longer required in schools and colleges from 17 May 2021
FE Voices
Face coverings no longer required in schools and colleges from 17 May
EDSK calls for major changes to university admissions
FE Voices
On the day that the Government closes its consultation on the future o
Overcomplicated apprenticeship levy risks cutting employers and employees adrift
FE Voices
@CityUniLondon professors call for increased #flexibility to ensure be

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

Levelling Up Learning through Technology – A Ufi VocTech Trust’s Whitepaper #EdTechUpdate21

Levelling Up Learning through Technology – A Ufi...

Levelling Up Learning through Technology – A Ufi VocTech Trust’s Whitepaper - EdTech Update April 28, 2021How can digital solutions improve outcomes...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Flexi-jobs, ATAS and Apprenticeships: OverviewFollowing recent consultations by the Department for Education, a new flexi-jobs.…
View Original Tweet

Louise Taylor
Louise Taylor has published a new article: Universities reach out to rental guarantor services as in-person learning resumes 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5687)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page