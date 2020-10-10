 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Employability is a big issue which universities need to look at

Details
Hits: 921

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Sir Michael Barber, Chair, The Office for Students

The great educationalist Sir @MichaelBarber9 on Blair, @OfficeStudents and lessons learned in international education:

Secretary of State for the Department for Education Gavin Williamson recently asked me to chair a review on digital poverty. We’ll publish in February and we’ll look at what universities have been doing in this are and we’ll make some recommendations both for the next academic year 2021-2 and for the long term.

A lot of people think that ‘digital poverty’ means ‘I haven’t got a laptop’ but there’s a lot more to it than that. It’s also:

  • Have you got the hardware?
  • Have you got appropriate software?
  • Have you got a teacher trained to teach online?
  • Have you got connectivity and reliability and rapid repair if needed?

If anyone one of them isn’t functional, you’ll be losing out digitally.

When I was working with Tony Blair, he always used to say about education:

‘This is much more important than anything, even than the Middle East.’

Most prime ministers don’t care enough about education and it was great to know when the spending review came round that the PM would want to increase the education budget. And to be fair to Gordon Brown he was also a big fan of education. It’s not their fault but the new government has been completely overwhelmed by the coronavirus crisis.

Making sure the numbers stack up

In my new role as head of the Office for Students, I’m always aware when I’m dealing with universities that these are institutions under immense strain because of the coronavirus situation. But because of what’s been happening with Black Lives Matter, we’ve been very careful to make sure we hold their feet to the fire on making sure the numbers stack up on underprivileged children, especially those from minority backgrounds.

Pakistan is a country I’ve grown to love. I’ve been there 50-something times. It’s a tough place to work and I've grown to love the people. Delivery Associates, the firm I chair, was focussed on primary elementary school and on getting kids into school and making sure they’re learning. We made some significant progress.  There are 100 million people, including 13 million children and we had a wide range of initiatives, including vouchers for lower income families getting their kids into school.

I favour radical and innovative approaches to education

Travelling around the world I’ve had the opportunity to work with some brilliant people. For instance, Barack Obama had a Secretary of State for Education called Arne Duncan. The US federal government is a relatively minor player in the US, as most of it is funded at local and state level. But Duncan got a big pot of money as a result of the legislation passed in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

The Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Three factors for success
FE Voices
The announcement from government that the post-18 education and traini
Want to support your learners' mental health? Look after your own wellbeing
FE Voices
Tips from mental health experts for #WorldMentalHealthDay 2020 The Cha
Only 18% of young people positive about career prospects
FE Voices
New @NCFE survey has found that less than 1 in 5 (18%) of the UKâ€™s 1

Another person might have just shared out the money by state according to population but he didn’t do that. He did a Race to the Top competition whereby any state which lifted the cap on the number of charter schools and introduced an individual student level data system could play.

The traditional thing would have been for the education department in Washington to pick and choose among state proposals and be lobbied endlessly by senators from states. Duncan got panels of experts to interview state teams. They reported back to him and he placed the interviews between experts and state teams on YouTube. That worked well, as it was a wholly transparent process.

People forget the history

The turnover in our civil service is too high.

When I was working in the Blair administration, I would typically say to the permanent secretary in the education department, on an important issue: 

‘This is an important priority of the prime minister. Would you please make sure this person is a) good at their job and b) likely to be in it for a while?'

Otherwise, I knew nothing would get done. 

There’s another perhaps deeper issue which is institutional memory over a long period. People forget the history.

Nobody forgets the 70th anniversary of the NHS; in 2018 everyone celebrated. Now we have the 150th anniversary of state education in this country, as a result of the Education Reform Act passed in the first Gladstone administration, and no one knows about it. 

But in September, after some pressure from me, I persuaded the Foundation for Education Development [FED] to put on an event.   

Employability is a big issue which universities need to look at

Too often the careers department is tucked away in some backwater of the university and nobody knows to go there. We need to take a leaf out of Exeter University’s book where the careers department is this very visible building in the centre of campus.

I don’t know truthfully what will happen as a result of coronavirus, but I hope some surprising and positive things will come out of it.

One thing will be the use of digital techniques including not just lectures online and individual tuition online - all of which happened very rapidly once lockdown occurred - but also things like virtual reality.

For instance, if you’re training to be a pilot, you’re not in a plane most of the time; you’re in a simulator. Things like that will be accelerated.

Sir Michael Barber, Chair, The Office for Students

This article was first published in Issue Two of Finito World, October 2020. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Can you fairly dismiss a teacher suspected of downloading illegal images of children?
FE Voices
You'd think the answer to this is a definitive 'yes'. However, the Sco
COVID-19 has taught us the power of collaboration – let’s use it to address apprenticeship funding
FE Voices
Along with other #apprenticeship stakeholders, @BCS has responded to t
John Swinney’s plans for exams in Scotland in 2021
FE Voices
Plans for Highers to go ahead; National 5 exams replaced Plans have be
Shining the Spotlight on the Important Skills the Country Needs
FE Voices
It was great to hear the Prime Ministers speech on the 30th September.
The Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Three factors for success
FE Voices
The announcement from government that the post-18 education and traini
Majority of young workers have been furloughed, but biggest rise in unemployment among older workers
FE Voices
The Demographics of #Furlough and Claimant Counts: Shedding Light on t
Coronavirus Crisis means Students Now Reluctant To Pay Big Sums Of Rent Upfront
FE Voices
Housing Hand’s Managing Director Jeremy Robinson explains how the im
Covid has created a U-shaped crisis as majority of young adults and pensioners stopped working
FE Voices
#IntergenerationalAudit - @ResFoundation warns of a lost ‘covid gene
JETS: Hundreds of thousands of job seekers set to benefit from new employment programme
FE Voices
Nation's job hunt #JETS off Hundreds of thousands of job seekers are s
Want to support your learners' mental health? Look after your own wellbeing
FE Voices
Tips from mental health experts for #WorldMentalHealthDay 2020 The Cha
Only 18% of young people positive about career prospects
FE Voices
New @NCFE survey has found that less than 1 in 5 (18%) of the UK’s 1
Poor policy decisions by UK nations during schools crisis affected disadvantaged pupils the most, new report finds
FE Voices
A new report published today (Friday 9th October) by the Education Pol

Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

West Kent College
West Kent College has published a new article: Hadlow College Signs up to the AoC Mental Health and Wellbeing Charter yesterday
West Kent College
West Kent College has published a new article: West Kent College Signs up to the AoC Mental Health and Wellbeing Charter yesterday
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

Latest #FENews updates for today 10/09/2020 - https://t.co/45gcbk4wNH
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4998)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page