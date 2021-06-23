 
Scottish Schools Represent the Nation in National Investment Management Initiative

Gillian Chivinge, CEO, Breaking Through Careers

In collaboration with leading investment management firms, @Future_Asset and Breaking @ThroughCareers, new podcasts will break down industry jargon, debunk myths and tackle stereotypes in the investment sector.

Pupils from Scottish Schools including Lochgelly High School, Bishopbriggs Academy and Glenwood High School are set to represent the nation in the latest national Investment Management Initiative set to roll out in collaboration with investment firms including Standard Life Aberdeen, Baillie Gifford and Stewart Investors and supporting charity Future Asset and the not-for-profit organisation Breaking Through Careers.   

The new investment management podcast series will break down industry jargon, debunk myths and tackle stereotypes within the industry and appeal directly to young people from all backgrounds.

In each episode, Scottish school girls will ask the questions that many young people are curious to know the answers to, facilitating first-hand practical information in a fun and accessible manner for every listener.  

Head Teacher at Bishopbriggs Academy, East Dunbartonshire, Mr Gordon Moulsdale comments:  

Bishopbriggs Academy is extremely proud of Erin's involvement in such an important initiative aimed at helping young women across Scotland to discover rewarding and challenging careers in investment management. A major priority for us as a school is to prepare and equip our young people for the next phase of their lives. We are acutely aware that the world is an extremely competitive marketplace and young people need much more than excellent exam results. We are delighted to be involved in projects that enable career exploration, develop young peoples’ skills for work, and encourage them to aim high. Enabling all students to consider ambitious careers is central to what our school seeks to achieve, and Erin’s success is compelling evidence of that.” 

S5 pupil at Bishopbriggs Academy, Erin Lane comments:

“I found the whole experience very rewarding, and I learnt so much whilst recording the podcast that will benefit me in the future. It was fascinating to learn about investment management, especially from a woman in the industry. I was really inspired by Lorna Logan at Stewart Investors, and enjoyed hearing about a career in the industry and all options available to us. 

Erin continues: “I hope young girls like me will listen to the podcast and feel motivated to get into a fulfilling career, whether that is in investment or not. Students face huge pressure when choosing their path and learning more about different opportunities can really make a difference to our lives.” 

Head Teacher at Glenwood High School, Fife, Mr Belford says: 

E&M Booth chat with Mars Maths
Podcasts
â€˜I want learners to tell their storyâ€™ - Maths (with @MarsMaths) E
Cyber Security Priority For all
Podcasts
Last week on the EdTech show two of the IT Dept had a chat about the i
Pick Everard's homegrown INWED hero: From placement student to national director
Podcasts
#INWED21 - THE CHANGING TIDE FOR #WOMENINENGINEERING INSPIRATIONAL LEA

This has been a fantastic opportunity which has helped Amy to secure a positive destination into a modern apprenticeship. At Glenwood High we are enormously proud of Amy for embracing this project and representing the school so professionally.” 

Commenting on the new podcast series, Kirsty Gibson, Investment Manager, Baillie Gifford, said:

“I want girls to know that working in investment can be a job that really gets you out of bed in the morning. It’s exciting, varied, and a great career for anyone who is curious about the world. One day I’m talking to the boss of a social media giant or the founder of a company making flying taxis, the next it’s a company on a mission to find a cure for cancer. It’s never boring. 

“Having attended local schools in Aberdeenshire, I know it’s not always obvious or easy for young people to go down this route but there is now support and information out there if you need it. And you don’t have to study finance and economics or attend a fancy school and university. Our investment team is full of people with a positive attitude, determination, a variety of interests and different backgrounds. Those attributes are more important for investing.” 

Breaking Through Careers is a not-for-profit initiative that aims to provide young people with a fun and engaging career selection toolkit. It aims to illuminate, inform and inspire using a wide range of resources that cater for various learning styles and social backgrounds. 

Gillian Chivinge, CEO, Breaking Through Careers, said:   

“Today we are excited to support our partners as they launch this new initiative which provides young people with a unique learning resource. We hope this will be the first in a long list of mini-series designed to help young people.” 

Future Asset is a programme that informs girls in Scotland about careers in investment management, enthuses them about opportunities in the sector, and widens the talent pipeline whilst improving diversity in the industry. We advocate that being female should never be a barrier to pursuing any career whilst helping them to develop skills, confidence and purpose. 

Helen Bradley, Programme Manager, Future Asset, said:  

“At Future Asset, we believe that being female should never be seen as a barrier to progressing in the career you choose. Today we’re delighted to launch this series, designed to encourage even more girls to look at the world of investment management so that they can see that this can be a personally rewarding world to explore.” 

Lynne Connolly, Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Standard Life Aberdeen who is participating in the podcast series activity, said: 

“Standard Life Aberdeen recognises the importance of being at the forefront of transformation within the investment management industry and this starts with ensuring our industry is accessible and better understood by young people. We’re committed to creating and fostering inclusive workspaces, where talented young people can join and have a great career in investment management.  

That’s why partnering with Future Asset and Breaking Through Careers is so important to help break down barriers. This investment management series helps to share the many career routes open to young people joining our industry and hopefully encourage them to bring their different perspectives, experiences and creativity into our industry.” 

