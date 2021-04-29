 
Back to college for 65 year old Mansour to study HND Healthcare Practice Level 5

Mansour Eldouma

@westlondoncol - Mansour Eldouma provides a shining example of the benefits of lifelong learning. Aged 65, Mansour embarked on a HND Healthcare Practice Level 5 to achieve the knowledge and professional skills that will enable him to work confidently and effectively in a variety of healthcare settings. Whether those are voluntary or paid roles, Mansour has a huge drive to help others to overcome difficulties and to be happy.

Mansour trained as a computer systems analyst in Sudan, but found it difficult to work in the IT field when he came to the UK 25 years ago. He took the jobs that were available to him at the time and initially worked for Hilton Hotels as a senior sales and bought ledger assistant, before moving onto to a cash management company where he worked for 16 years.

With a wide range of experience under his belt from paid employment in accounts to volunteering roles in IT tutoring at Ealing Central Library and with homeless people through the St Mungo’s charity, Mansour decided to develop his skills in health and social care.

Initially, he enrolled on Health and Social Care Level 1 to familiarise himself with the subject and to learn as many technical terms as possible. He passed the course with flying colours and this gave him the confidence to enrol onto the HND Healthcare Practice Level 5.

Mansour says,  “I found the course challenging in the first few weeks, but I studied hard and with support from my tutor I feel I’m doing really well.”

Mansour firmly believes you are never too old to learn. He encourages everyone in their fifties and sixties to continue learning and especially to join health and social care courses.

He says, “People in these age groups have a great deal of knowledge and life experience, which can be harnessed and improved by studying.

Studying these courses will prepare you to help others and move into a leadership position, taking positive action and doing something meaningful for your community.”

To hear Mansour's story, you can listen to this short podcast: 

 

Mansour’s Head of School, Ros O’Garro says, “I recommend other people like Mansour to come and study health and social care. There are jobs in this area and we need the professional skills, matched with the experience many fifty to sixty year olds have to make real improvements in our communities.”



