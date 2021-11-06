 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Learning During COVID-19: The impact on children with disabilities in Qatar

Details
Hits: 1916
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on education across the world. According to UNESCO, over 1.4 billion learners were affected during the global lockdowns in the second quarter of 2020. Like many other countries, Qatar was not immune from its impact.

Both globally and in Qatar, the pandemic has been having a disproportionate impact on learners with disabilities, who were already experiencing social and educational disadvantage previously. Even now, not much is known at the ground level about how the school lockdowns from March to May in 2020 in Qatar impacted students with disabilities and what steps were taken by their education providers to assist them.

At WISE, an initiative of Qatar Foundation, we want to empower the next generation through education and ensure the best approaches to teaching are being implemented. Ensuring that no-one is left behind – including students with disabilities – is central to our missions.

To tackle this issue, we need to understand which coping mechanisms can help us to deal with this crisis. At WISE we recently conducted a research study in collaboration with Cambridge University to learn more about how COVID-19 has impacted children with disabilities in Qatar, and what can be learned to provide recommendations to policymakers. We focused on the voices of parents of children with disabilities, as their views have remained neglected in much of the current discourse. Teachers, special needs coordinators and school leaders were also included to understand how they managed to continue teaching their disabled students during the lockdown and what their concerns were.*

Findings from this study will help inform the direction of policies and practices here in Qatar but reveal key learnings for other countries too:

  1. High level of communication between schools and parents is vital

As in many other countries, with the closures of schools, teachers in Qatar shifted quickly from in-person to remote learning using various online programs such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. Qatar had been investing heavily in education technology prior to the pandemic and access to laptops and tablets is common here, enabling us to make this transition rapidly.

However, despite this, there were many complaints from teachers and parents that online learning is simply not the best format for children with disabilities, particularly for certain disabilities such as autism. Half of the respondents noted a difference in the routines of children without disabilities and children with disabilities. There was also concern about the quality of online learning generally and calls on both sides for more support in using the programmes.

Education for Sustainable Development needs to be prioritised to ensure sustainability goals are met
Exclusive Articles
A lot has happened: The Green Jobs Taskforce published its recommendat
The gap between the skills people need to thrive and the education and careers opportunities available to them
Exclusive Articles
Reflections on the launch of @ukEdgeâ€™s 9th Skills Shortage Bulletin
How can we embed sustainability into education?
Exclusive Articles
â€œYouâ€™ll die of old age, weâ€™ll die of climate changeâ€ That was

All of these concerns made a high level of communication between schools and parents more important than ever. This is something we should take forward, even with the return to schools; we need to be encouraging continuous dialogue to ensure that the needs of children with disabilities are being met. If closures were to happen again, teachers also expressed the need for a ‘clear remote learning plan’ to help disabled students. 

  1. Learning loss

As schools were closed, the role of learning support shifted to parents. Despite lessons continuing through online programs and devices, respondents in Qatar reported low levels of studying at home. Thirty-two percent of children were able to spend at least one hour studying while schools were closed, followed by 27% spending more than one hour, but respondents reported 15% were not studying.

The main concern shared by parents and teachers was understandably learning loss. 79% of parents in our study were worried about this. This concern led more than a quarter (27%) of parents interviewed to supplement their child’s learning with private tutoring. With students around the world now back in the classroom, teachers will need to continue to consider the discrepancies in learning support received while they were at home.

  1. Social and emotional impact significant both on parents and children

Most parents and teachers confirmed that children with disabilities experienced loss of friendship, feelings of loneliness and boredom whilst learning remotely. Many children had feelings of frustration, sadness, anger, and confusion. One parent who took part in the research even noted that their child became violent towards her and her sisters.

However, 85%of school staff interviewed noted that school closures resulted in increased anxiety for parents too. Over 38% of the parents also reported psychosocial distress, expressing feelings of anxiety, frustration, and sadness as a result of school closures and having to balance their own work and household commitments with having to help their children.

As we look to develop policies, it is clear therefore that schools must consider how they can best play a role in supporting parents, as well as the students directly.

Children with disabilities are one of the most vulnerable groups in the learner community, a group whose needs are unique and require added support yet are often mixed in with needs of the larger student population or are simply not mentioned at all. It is clear from this data that the school closure in the second quarter of 2020 had a serious impact on the education of disabled children in Qatar in two main ways. First, the shift from in-person classes to online classes was not a smooth transition, with both teachers and parents having difficulty adjusting. Second, the education of disabled children was affected by what was clearly a serious negative impact on their social and emotion wellbeing.

There were also some bright spots that came from the data, which can inform policy and practice in the future. For instance, there were no instances of school dropout among students with disabilities, and most parents agreed that they would not change the school their child went to. We were also impressed to find no major differences in experience according to gender. The school closures also saw teachers engaging and collaborating with one another more than usual to plan online lessons.

Overall, despite the disruption and difficulties, Qatar’s schools were largely successful in ensuring that the education of children with disabilities continued as best as possible during closures. Teachers across all schools checked in with parents and students to provide emotional support as well as to assist with resources and learning. The education community also responded quickly and collaborated with one another in a time of great difficulty to ensure children with disabilities could still receive an education. Nevertheless, the pandemic highlighted various difficulties with online learning which need to be addressed if schools are to successfully increase the use of technology and be prepared for the possibility of school closures in future.

By Asmaa Alfadala, Omar Zaki and Samah Al-Sabbagh

You may also be interested in these articles:

Top pitfalls and tips for EpAOs applying for Ofqual recognition
Exclusive Articles
Given the volumes of #EpAOs applying for @Ofqual recognition (first ti
I will keep banging the apprenticeship sector drum, and shouting about the amazing work OneFile does
Exclusive Articles
Industry Q&A with Susanna Lawson, OneFile Founder & apprentice
Education for Sustainable Development needs to be prioritised to ensure sustainability goals are met
Exclusive Articles
A lot has happened: The Green Jobs Taskforce published its recommendat
T Levels: One year on – the journey so far
Exclusive Articles
Nicolette Dryden @Be_HSDC is delivering the brand new Digital Producti
Education and skills in the Budget and Spending Review
Exclusive Articles
Austerity gone but not undone. Little sign of transformative policy or
Have we bridged the gap of integrating Black British History into education?
Exclusive Articles
At the end of another #BlackHistoryMonth in 2020, I posed a question o
Promoting lifelong learning - the importance of basic skills
Exclusive Articles
The recently published ‘Getting the basics right: The case for actio
The gap between the skills people need to thrive and the education and careers opportunities available to them
Exclusive Articles
Reflections on the launch of @ukEdge’s 9th Skills Shortage Bulletin
Giving kids control of their learning gives them choice - it is the foundation of teaching them to believe in themselves
Exclusive Articles
As a classroom teacher for 40 years, I can tell you some remarkable s
From The Terminator To Astro: The Changing Face of Artificial Intelligence Shaping Our World
Exclusive Articles
If you were asked to say what technologies you think have had the bigg
Reforming adult learning is the pathway to unlocking the levelling up agenda
Exclusive Articles
Earlier this month at the Conservative Party Conference, the Lifelong
How can we embed sustainability into education?
Exclusive Articles
“You’ll die of old age, we’ll die of climate change” That was

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 2 days ago

Curriculum Design – A New Approach

Overview Curriculum design is the cornerstone of all successful programmes, hence the focus by Ofsted on Intent. In these changing times it is key...

  • Tuesday, 30 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Learning and Work Institute
Learning and Work Institute added a new event 2 days ago

Lifelong Learning Week

#LifelongLearningWeek is our annual week of activity taking place across England, bringing together work from across Learning and Work Institute and...

  • Monday, 08 November 2021 12:00 AM
  • England
Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: A career in childcare is on the cards for Isabell 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6243)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page