 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Lessons from the pandemic: how technology can help address student learning gaps and pave the way for more resilient education

Details
Hits: 938
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Stewart Watts, Vice President, EMEA, D2L

Over the last year, it has become apparent that to ensure educational continuity, we need to take greater strides toward digitalization within our schools and universities, and provide appropriate training for teachers and lecturers to better perform their jobs remotely.

What’s more, the widening digital divide has also left many disadvantaged students unable to study due to lack of technological means, and this needs to be addressed. Ofcom reports that approximately 9% of children in the UK – which translates to somewhere between 1.1 million and 1.8 million – do not have access to a laptop, desktop or tablet at home. Although the Department of Education’s (DfE) support package has recently hit a milestone of delivering over one million laptops, the rollout has been slow, with some of the gaps filled by charities at both a local and national level.

The digital divide raises concerns of the impact barriers to technology can have on learning that are highly specific to each individual student. Compared to the amount of time spent in the physical classroom, the time that students spend learning remotely will be based on multiple factors, including their age, whether they’re the children of key workers, and their own household’s access to the necessary technology.

As schools have now reopened for students, teachers are faced with a new challenge. They will need to address the learning gaps of each student to get them up to speed as quickly and efficiently as possible, and technology will play a crucial role in achieving this.

Data-led teaching

Now schools are open, it is imperative that teachers and lecturers have insight into the location and extent of learning gaps and ensure every student’s unique circumstances are factored into consideration. As the pandemic continues, we may find ourselves in a situation once again where some students are onsite and others are learning remotely. We simply can’t yet rule out the possibility of further school closures at some point in the future.

With education comprising a mixture of online and offline learning at the moment, teachers and educators will need to be able to evaluate students in more advanced ways to provide true visibility into their performance – particularly when it comes to identifying specific areas for development. The ‘one size fits all’ approach is simply no longer viable, and staff will need to know how every learner is progressing in comparison to their peers. Leveraging learner analytics is a great option to get insights into individualized and group learning paths.

Into work and onto skills training - the still unattained holy grail for many young people
Featured Article
The government has made a sizeable investment to underpin the Prime Mi
Regulating the awarding of VTQs in 2021
Featured Article
The last year has seen unprecedented disruption to teaching and learni
Skills for Jobs White Paper - The Level 4 and 5 Challenge
Featured Article
In the FE #SkillsForJobs White Paper, @GavinWilliamson sets the bar hi

With live learner data, educators benefit from complete visibility into the student’s learning goals – from completed tasks, where they have done well and, most critically, where they need to improve. Artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostics layered on top of this can provide deeper insight into how individuals are coping, enabling teachers to step in much earlier to address situations where a student may be struggling or behind in their work.

With this level of continuous insight, teachers will be able to truly connect the online and offline experience, and have the ability to create personalised learning pathways to help ensure that the needs of individual students are constantly being met.

Technology training for teachers

Education technology can only help teachers, and ultimately students, if they know how to use it effectively. Technology has often been implemented in education without the required institutional support to equip teachers with the knowledge to use it properly. As a result, technology is sometimes wrongly perceived as a burden rather than a benefit for teachers.

Senior leadership within our education sector must prioritise Continuing Professional Development (CPD) for teachers regarding technology. Only then can these solutions begin to make their working lives easier and help solve student learning gaps. With the necessary support in place, teachers can then have the confidence to explore new ways of learning that will benefit students right now and for years to come.

The past year has uncovered some areas for opportunity at both the national and local level. Schools, faculty and government will need to adapt and respond to build a resilient educational ecosystem that can better future proof their students’ education.

The good news is that this is a significant opportunity for our education sector to learn and improve. We have a good understanding of the challenges of the past year and must use that to create a more efficient, robust, digitally driven learning experience that can help level the playing field and address student learning gaps.

Stewart Watts, Vice President, EMEA, D2L

You may also be interested in these articles:

Into work and onto skills training - the still unattained holy grail for many young people
Featured Article
The government has made a sizeable investment to underpin the Prime Mi
Regulating the awarding of VTQs in 2021
Featured Article
The last year has seen unprecedented disruption to teaching and learni
“It’s Time To Stop Talking About Recovery!”
Featured Article
A year on from the first lockdown, is it now time to stop talking abo
Skills for Jobs White Paper - The Level 4 and 5 Challenge
Featured Article
In the FE #SkillsForJobs White Paper, @GavinWilliamson sets the bar hi
Edtech accessibility: why software design is as important as hardware provision
Featured Article
Since the pandemic began, discussion around access to education techno
SKILLS WITHIN REACH - HOW BEST TO SUPPORT DISADVANTAGED COMMUNITIES
Featured Article
The WEA (@WEAadulted) recently hosted a virtual roundtable with the Al
The vaccine roll-out provides a model of how we can create success in further education
Featured Article
This year’s Budget was a little lighter on information about new sch
The role of universities in leading us out of the pandemic
Featured Article
Although far from unique, the higher education sector has experienced
Preparing young people for work: Innovations from South Africa
Featured Article
The pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the young. Existing
Uncovering The Workplace Maturity Gold Mine
Featured Article
As the digital economy continues to develop, organisations are changin
This time it’s personal - meeting the needs of Gen Z learners
Featured Article
The next generation of students — dubbed Generation Z, or sometimes
Spaced out – environment matters when it comes to remote learning
Featured Article
A year of restrictions, health concerns and economic turbulence has ta

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: All Set to Teach! 1 hour 33 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: The Impact of Increased Screen Time on Our Eyes 1 hour 35 minutes ago
Cara Churchman
Cara Churchman has published a new article: The new storytelling podcast that teaches children about neurodiversity 2 hours 22 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5546)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page